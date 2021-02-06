Strs Ohio Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after buying an additional 247,387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 223,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

