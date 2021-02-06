Strs Ohio Purchases 4,100 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of ADUS opened at $124.10 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $128.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,418 shares of company stock valued at $52,050,612. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

