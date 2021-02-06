Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 27,448 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,448 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 342,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

