Strs Ohio Raises Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $148.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

