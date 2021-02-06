Strs Ohio Sells 11,656 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

