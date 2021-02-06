Strs Ohio Sells 1,946 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

Shares of MRNA opened at $176.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $185.98. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,667 shares of company stock worth $64,197,615. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

