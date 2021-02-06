Strs Ohio Sells 2,981 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $310.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $370.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.77.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

