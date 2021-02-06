Strs Ohio Sells 4,087 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $83,660.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

