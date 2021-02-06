Strs Ohio Takes $1.13 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $117.34 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,298 shares of company stock worth $11,066,438. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.