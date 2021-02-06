S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,813.09

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,813.09 and traded as high as $2,200.00. S&U plc (SUS.L) shares last traded at $2,150.00, with a volume of 1,485 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 74.31 and a current ratio of 74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,174.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,813.09.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total value of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

