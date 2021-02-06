SUKU (SUKU) 1-Day Volume Hits $244,464.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $244,464.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00179804 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00063072 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00235078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00047658 BTC.

SUKU Token Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

SUKU Token Trading

SUKU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.