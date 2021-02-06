Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 23,505 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.