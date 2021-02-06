Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 347 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 13.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Anthem stock opened at $290.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.78 and a 200-day moving average of $295.76. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

