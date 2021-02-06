Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 8,042 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in DocuSign by 53.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 61.7% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in DocuSign by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock worth $91,200,210 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

