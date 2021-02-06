Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 8,480 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in RingCentral by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $407.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -331.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.86 and a 200-day moving average of $311.63. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $407.44.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.65.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.