Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

