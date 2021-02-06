Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 10,872 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after buying an additional 139,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after buying an additional 133,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

