Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,978 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.5% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

