Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

