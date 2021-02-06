Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.