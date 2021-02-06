Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.43% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

