Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.07% of YETI worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $1,466,725.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,808 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,028. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

