Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 334,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.55 and its 200 day moving average is $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

