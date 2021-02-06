Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.