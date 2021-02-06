Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 11,471 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $282.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $287.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

