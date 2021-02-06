Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,090 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 801.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 103,036 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

