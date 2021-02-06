Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 22,027 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,027 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC grew its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

GE stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

