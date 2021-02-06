Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 66 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Booking by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Booking by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,096.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,907.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

