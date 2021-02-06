Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 897 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $203.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,859 shares of company stock worth $31,923,432. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

