Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,205 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $101.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.