Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) vs. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Financial Comparison

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Summit Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $3.46 million 11.29 -$6.94 million ($2.12) -0.77 Summit Therapeutics $56.50 million 13.10 $9.99 million N/A N/A

Summit Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Summit Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -155.82% -45.22% -39.52% Summit Therapeutics -933.62% -100.94% -71.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Summit Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.88%. Summit Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 55.36%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats Summit Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. Summit Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.