SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $43.53 on Friday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

