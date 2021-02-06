Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,877.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 36,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $2,137,464.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $19,237,868.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,773 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,662,747 shares of company stock worth $109,228,641. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

