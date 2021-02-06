Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.68% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $89,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

