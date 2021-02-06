SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $81,993.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 91% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,072,264 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

