Suretly (SUR) One Day Volume Hits $2,058.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $37,469.83 and $2,058.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.38 or 0.01196217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.66 or 0.06416265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.