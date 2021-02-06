sUSD Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.59 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01205758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.73 or 0.06464244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000168 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

