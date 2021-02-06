Sushi Price Tops $11.07 (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Sushi token can currently be bought for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00179934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00062010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00078255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00228334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.