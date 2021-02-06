SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 47% Higher This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 47% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $14.22 or 0.00035229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.01198101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.74 or 0.06362795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 193,827,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

