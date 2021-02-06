Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

About Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF)

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

