SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,114,000 after buying an additional 91,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.51, for a total value of $1,252,112.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,044 shares of company stock worth $15,328,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $497.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

