Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0167 on Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Swap has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $206,830.01 and approximately $160.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,404,942 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

