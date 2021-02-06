Swarm Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 32% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $17,699.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.01173411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.71 or 0.06398534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

