Swerve (SWRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.77 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Swerve token can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003312 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 48.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,961,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,517,011 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

