Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 151.4% Higher This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 151.4% higher against the dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00178083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00061730 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00074026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00224216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043343 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

