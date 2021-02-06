Symons Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.4% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in AT&T by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

