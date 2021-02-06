SynLev (SYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. SynLev has a market cap of $2.50 million and $271,412.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SynLev has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00183342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063191 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00075810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00231392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00049054 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

