Syntropy (NOIA) Reaches Market Cap of $67.05 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $67.05 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.72 or 0.01204208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.65 or 0.06523361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,341,644 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

