Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 372,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $694.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

