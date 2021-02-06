Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 3.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.09% of Sysco worth $33,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

SYY opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

